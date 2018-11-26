Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dorman Products worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 335,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $85.67 on Monday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

