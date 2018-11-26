Drax Group Plc (DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

Several analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Drax Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 ($4.87) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 378.60 ($4.95) on Monday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.70 ($4.82).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

