Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Receives $83.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $86.56. 276,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

