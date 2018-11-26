E.On (EOAN) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.07).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.02 ($10.49) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

