Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,752 Shares of EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $9.55 on Monday. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

