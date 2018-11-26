Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,005 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $188.94 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.46.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

