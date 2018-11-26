Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.92. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-2-28-million-position-in-viking-therapeutics-inc-vktx.html.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.