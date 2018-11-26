Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Receives $112.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

EXP traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 83.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,826,000 after acquiring an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79,460.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 206,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 205,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

