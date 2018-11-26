Eastman Chemical (EMN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

