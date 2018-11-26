Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,984 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,919,000 after purchasing an additional 611,053 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 996,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $74.09 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

