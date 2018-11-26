eBay (EBAY) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted eBay’s analysis:

EBAY opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. FIX lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

