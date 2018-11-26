eBay Inc (EBAY) Position Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 432,261 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

