Ecology and Environment (EEI) and Aecom (ACM) Head to Head Comparison

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) and Aecom (NYSE:ACM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Aecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.43 $3.01 million N/A N/A Aecom $20.16 billion 0.25 $136.46 million $2.68 11.83

Aecom has higher revenue and earnings than Ecology and Environment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecology and Environment and Aecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A Aecom 1 4 3 0 2.25

Aecom has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Aecom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aecom is more favorable than Ecology and Environment.

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Aecom does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Aecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36% Aecom 0.68% 10.16% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Aecom shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aecom has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aecom beats Ecology and Environment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate, public-private partnership (P3), and infrastructure projects. AECOM has a strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics, Inc. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

