Edgewood Management LLC Buys 257,594 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,594 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Paypal worth $1,467,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Paypal by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 329,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,306.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/edgewood-management-llc-buys-257594-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.