Eldorado Gold (EGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 96256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $481.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 512,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 319,046 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,891,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,359,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

