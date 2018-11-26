Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $769.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 63.2% against the dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.02295092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00520552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00017155 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017670 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 16,107,374 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

