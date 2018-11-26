Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $54.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $26.99 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

