Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.58 ($6.49).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

