ENI (E) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.27

News articles about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a news impact score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected ENI’s score:

NYSE E opened at $31.97 on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. ENI had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $23.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

