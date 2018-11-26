eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $61,040.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, DragonEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000250 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

