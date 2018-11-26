Equifax Inc. (EFX) Stake Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

EFX stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/equifax-inc-efx-stake-decreased-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.