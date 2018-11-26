Equinor ASA (EQNR) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.