EscrowCoin (ESCO) Price Down 48.4% This Week

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. EscrowCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,946.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00029248 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000766 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

EscrowCoin is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com.

EscrowCoin Coin Trading

EscrowCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

