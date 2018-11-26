Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

