Estabrook Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Estabrook Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/estabrook-capital-management-has-2-56-million-position-in-mosaic-co-mos.html.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.