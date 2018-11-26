Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 543,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

NYSE EL opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

