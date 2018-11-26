ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) Holdings Trimmed by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $36.56 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

