Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $23.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $214.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $203.90 and a 12-month high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($16.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.40 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/everest-re-group-ltd-re-plans-dividend-increase-1-40-per-share.html.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.