Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Receives $32.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock worth $3,251,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 439,172 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 724.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,871,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,105,000 after buying an additional 401,893 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 59,617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 416,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 2,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.94 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.