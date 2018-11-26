ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $234.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.81 million and the highest is $235.44 million. ExlService reported sales of $197.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $882.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $881.02 million to $883.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $999.66 million, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $55.98 on Monday. ExlService has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $422,832.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,559 shares in the company, valued at $21,986,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $357,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,414 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ExlService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 120.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

