Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.23 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

