Express Scripts (ESRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Express Scripts has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program also buoy optimism. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions are likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Introduction of Flex Formulary and myDataSense by the company are positive developments. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

NASDAQ:ESRX traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $99.23. 46,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,305,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,396,000 after acquiring an additional 580,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,572,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 370.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,199,000 after buying an additional 9,325,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,943,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,301,000 after buying an additional 539,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

