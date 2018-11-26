Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Equifax (EFX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Equifax’s analysis:

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $101.06 on Monday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/extremely-critical-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-equifax-efx-stock-price.html.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.