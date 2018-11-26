Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 1,587,718 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $114,974,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $95,032,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

