Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2018 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/26/2018 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/20/2018 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/20/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to the size and diversity of its asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.3% average annual dividend hike over the past 35 years. Recently it reported strong third-quarter 2018 results, aided by robust oil and gas prices along with healthier fuel margins. Notably, the company continues to gain on ramped-up oil-equivalent production from Hebron field. However, turnaround activities at Singapore hurt the company’s Chemical business. Moreover, following the exit from a joint venture in Russia, ExxonMobil is foregoing significant growth opportunities from the region. The company is also facing ongoing investigations regarding climate change, warranting a cautious stance.”

11/6/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2018 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to the size and diversity of its asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.3% average annual dividend hike over the past 35 years. The company owns some of the most prolific upstream assets globally along with the largest global refining operations. Notably, ExxonMobil continues to gain on ramped-up oil-equivalent production from Hebron field. Moreover, to address the transport constraints and pump out five times more oil from the Permian through 2025, ExxonMobil is investing billions in the basin’s midstream infrastructure.”

10/23/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/19/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2018 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to the size and diversity of its asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.3% average annual dividend hike over the past 35 years. The company owns some of the most prolific upstream assets globally along with the largest global refining operations. Notably, ExxonMobil continues to gain on ramped-up oil-equivalent production from Hebron field. However, significant turnaround activities are expected to hurt the company’s throughput volumes. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil’s exit from a joint venture in Russia could limit upside. Therefore, considering the lack of near-term catalysts, ExxonMobil stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market”

10/8/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to its size and diverse asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.3% average annual dividend hike over the past 35 years. The company owns some of the most prolific upstream assets globally along with the largest global refining operations. Notably, ExxonMobil continues to gain on ramped-up oil-equivalent production from Hebron field. Moreover, to address the transport constraints and pump out five times more oil from the Permian through 2025, ExxonMobil is investing billions in the basin’s midstream infrastructure. The company’s price chart looks impressive as the stock has significantly outperformed smaller rival Chevron over the past six months.”

9/28/2018 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. 1,158,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,865,658. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.