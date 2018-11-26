Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.