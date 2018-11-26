Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/fancamp-exploration-fnc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-06.html.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.