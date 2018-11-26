FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $154,629.00 and $1,754.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.02972982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00128779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00190852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.08562366 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 11,869,904 coins and its circulating supply is 11,541,630 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is FantasyGold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.