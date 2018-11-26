FDx Advisors Inc. Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $108.30 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $104.97 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

