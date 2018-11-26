Ferrari NV (RACE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 62.07%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ferrari from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

