Ffcm LLC Has $107,000 Stake in GGP Inc (GGP)

Ffcm LLC lowered its stake in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,920 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in GGP were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GGP during the second quarter worth $228,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in GGP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 261,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in GGP during the second quarter worth $4,597,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the second quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GGP by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 472,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE GGP opened at $22.06 on Monday. GGP Inc has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

