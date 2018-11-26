Ffcm LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Ffcm LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

