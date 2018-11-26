Ffcm LLC Sells 20,943 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Ffcm LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

