Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 7,323,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,028. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $36,916,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,044,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,244 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 103.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,720 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $17,510,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $17,510,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

