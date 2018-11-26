FIL Ltd Sells 117,237 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,946,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,051.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 176,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 158.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 144,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $2,840,940.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,219,079 shares of company stock valued at $45,323,593. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/fil-ltd-sells-117237-shares-of-american-homes-4-rent-amh.html.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.