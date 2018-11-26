FIL Ltd Sells 505,057 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,838 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 505,057 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $225.56 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

