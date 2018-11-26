Financial Comparison: Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) and Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Wisdom Homes of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 2.29 $102.78 million $0.69 47.26 Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Homes of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Floor & Decor and Wisdom Homes of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 0 8 11 0 2.58 Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $42.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Wisdom Homes of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 8.80% 19.82% 9.15% Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Wisdom Homes of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

