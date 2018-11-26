Financial Contrast: Evolving Systems (EVOL) and Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolving Systems and Innovative Solutions & Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $28.81 million 0.61 $2.51 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions & Support $16.79 million 2.15 $4.56 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions & Support has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolving Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evolving Systems and Innovative Solutions & Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Innovative Solutions & Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 2.65% 4.89% 3.05% Innovative Solutions & Support -23.74% -9.48% -8.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

