Financial Survey: Plantronics (PLT) and Zoom Technologies (ZOOM)

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Zoom Technologies does not pay a dividend. Plantronics pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and Zoom Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 102.11, indicating that its share price is 10,111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -9.75% 20.46% 5.75% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Zoom Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $856.90 million 2.37 -$860,000.00 $2.71 18.80 Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats Zoom Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets. It provides audio solutions for enterprise and remote working offices, contact centers, computer and gaming, residential, and other applications, as well as mobile devices comprising mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets. The company offers its products to approximately 80 countries through a network of distributors, retailers, resellers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.