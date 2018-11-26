First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,436 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson makes up about 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Willis Towers Watson worth $568,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,473.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $2,251,211. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $155.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

